Egyptian Soccer Player Turns To Street Vending For Income

Mahrous Mahmoud, defender for Egyptian soccer club Beni Suef, is spending his time in quarantine as a street vendor.

Mahmoud made $200 a month playing for his soccer club which he used to feed his family of three. But even during regular times Mahmoud needed part-time jobs to supplement his income. Now, with the coronavirus shutting down the soccer season indefinitely, Mahmoud has turned to making Ramadhan pastry desserts at a local street vendor shop. Mahmoud spoke to the AP about his need to feed his family, “I should do any kind of work to help feed them.” (RELATED: Hong Kong Ice Cream Shop Offers New ‘Tear Gas’ Flavor)

Prior to the outbreak, most Egyptians lived on $1.45 a day, according to the AP. Mahmoud is 28 years old and supports his father, mother and brother, who live in one room of a three-story building they share with six other families of his uncles. Mahmoud was also saving money to get married next month while supporting his family. “Nobody is immune,” Mahmoud said, “But those like me and my family have to survive.”