REPORT: NBA Will Issue Guidelines For Returning ‘Around June 1’

The NBA is expected to issue guidelines for returning in less than two weeks.

According to ESPN, the league is expected to issue guidelines for getting back to business “around June 1.” This will let teams call players back and it’s viewed as a “formal ramp-up for the season’s resumption.”

The NBA hasn't played since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If NBA teams are going to get guidelines for starting back up in early June, then you’d have to imagine things won’t really get rolling until July.

At that point, you have to get things done very quickly. The last thing the NBA wants is to compete with the NFL and college football.

In my humble opinion, the time window for the NBA to complete its season is incredibly small. If it’s not done by the first couple weeks of September, then nobody will care about following.

That might sound harsh, but it’s true. People aren’t going to tune in for NBA action over the NFL or college football games.

That’s just not going to happen.

We’ll see what the NBA is capable of getting done, but I’m not holding breath for this to end well. It just seems like there’s not enough time.