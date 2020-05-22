Unfit To Print Episode 53: Ron DeSantis Shreds Media For Coronavirus Double Standard

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis went off on the media this week for their negative coverage of his state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak versus Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York.

Despite ordering nursing homes to take in residents with coronavirus and having by far the highest death toll in the union, Gov. Cuomo has managed to get glowing coverage from the press. Meanwhile, DeSantis is repeatedly maligned. Amber Athey explains why on this week’s episode of Unfit to Print. (RELATED: DeSantis Unloads On Media For Dire Florida Predictions)

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out past episodes of the podcast:

Unfit To Print Episode 52: Biden Busted In Flynn Unmasking Scandal

Unfit To Print Episode 51: Citizens Defy Draconian Lockdown Measures Pushed By ‘Experts’

Unfit To Print Episode 50: The #MeToo Hypocrites Have Gone Silent For Biden

Check out Amber’s work at Spectator USA and take advantage of a great deal for Memorial Day: a 3-month subscription for just $3. Use the discount code AMBER at checkout.