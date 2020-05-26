Gov. Kemp Wants Trump To Move The Republican National Convention To Georgia

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC) to be relocated to his state as President Donald Trump clashes with Democratic leaders in North Carolina over the event’s future.

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State,” Kemp tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Democratic National Convention Postponed Over Coronavirus)

Kemp’s request comes a day after the president threatened to move the RNC out of Charlotte, North Carolina, if Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper does not expedite his state’s reopening process. (RELATED: Gov. Whitmer: ‘I’m Never Going To Apologize’ For Shutting Down Michigan)

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, [Roy Cooper] is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.”

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said earlier this month that Republicans are moving ahead with the convention as scheduled, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat-dominated Charlotte City Council narrowly voted April 27 to accept a $50 million security grant for the convention, but local leaders have expressed doubt that a normal convention can be held as long as coronavirus remains a threat.