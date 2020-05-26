‘Journalists Are Not Above Being Questioned’: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back At Chris Wallace

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back at “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace over his criticism of her confrontational style.

Wallace said during his Sunday morning show that McEnany had been lecturing the White House press corps on what questions they should have been asking, adding that it would not have gone well had she done that while he and Sam Donaldson had been covering the White House.

McEnany stood her ground during a Monday morning “Fox & Friends” appearance, saying that the press was “not above being questioned.” (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Turns Briefing On Its Head, Demands Answers From The Press)

WATCH:

Host Brian Kilmeade mentioned McEnany’s Friday briefing, saying that Wallace in particular had been angry about some of her comments, suggesting that she had also questioned the religious beliefs of members of the press.

“No I never questioned the religious beliefs of the press,” McEnany responded. “Many of our journalists are great men and women of faith and differing faiths, whether it be the Jewish, Christian faith, the Muslim faith. What I was saying is, I was asked 11 questions as to why churches would be allowed to reopen. It was a bit peculiar to be asked these 11 questions in a row and for the onus and the focus solely to be on why churches are essential, I’ve never been asked why a liquor store was essential so I was merely pointing that out.”

McEnany went on to point out that she fields hundreds of questions on a daily basis.

“Journalists are not above being questioned themselves,” she said. “Journalism is a great and noble profession but there’s been a dearth of journalists asking the real questions for President Obama, the criminal leak of Michael Flynn’s identity, who leaked that identity, the dossier used to launch a three year investigation into this president to spy on his campaign why aren’t those questions being asked?”

“It’s journalistic malpractice not to ask those questions,” McEnany concluded.