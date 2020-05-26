Marla Maples Takes Trip To Visit Daughter Tiffany Trump, Says She Won’t Let Coronavirus Stop Her

Marla Maples made it clear that she wasn’t about to let “fear” of the coronavirus stop her from making a trip from New York City to see her daughter Tiffany Trump.

"I choose love… I do not choose fear…," the first daughter's mother, Maples, shared with her followers on Instagram, along with a snap of her wearing a face mask while on board a plane on her way to see Tiffany following her recent graduation from Georgetown Law School. "I will walk (and fly ) in trust, faith, peace and knowing."

The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday.

She followed up her comments with the bible verse Romans 8:31,”‘If God is for us who can be against us’.. no one.”

Maples continued, while she noted how she was “grateful to be joining family on this beautiful day #InLoveWeTrust #flyingagain.” While it is noted in the piece Marla doesn’t share what family she is going to visit, a short time later, President Donald Trump’s ex-wife and mother of Tiffany shared a picture of herself in a car with her daughter and her daughter’s cat Petals.

In the picture, she also tagged Tiffany and her daughter’s boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

As previously reported, the president congratulated his daughter last week with a post on Twitter about how proud of her he was.

“Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law,” Trump captioned his post on Instagram, along with a fantastic shot of the two together. It is unclear from the snap just when it was taken.

“Great student, great school,” he added. “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”