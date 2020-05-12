Marla Maples Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Tiffany Trump After Daughter Finishes Final Law School Exams

Marla Maples shared just how “proud” she was of Tiffany Trump after her daughter finished her final law school exams.

"I am so, so proud of my beautiful daughter [Tiffany Trump] as last night she finished her final law school exam," Maples captioned her post on Instagram, along with pictures of flowers the first daughter sent her on Mother's Day. The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday.

"Hallelujah," she added. "The Best Mothers' Day gift of all. Though I do adore these beautiful red & pink roses and the delicious dinner that just arrived."

Maples continued, “Thank you my girl with all my heart for blessing me with the most Divine gift ever, being your mom.”

In the photo, a message on the card with the flowers from Tiffany read, “Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I love you so much and wish that we could be together! I can’t believe I just finished law [exams].”

The first daughter has completed her final semester after nearly three years at Georgetown University, per the outlet.

Tiffany completed her last exams virtually, like other students across the country, due to the coronavirus outbreak forcing people to self-quarantine at home in hopes of stopping the spread.