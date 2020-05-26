To Mask Or Not To Mask? Trump And Biden Highlight The Fight That’s Dividing America

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made Memorial Day appearances to honor America’s fallen, but no one seemed to care about that.

What everyone was fixated on, from social media to the cable news channels, was not the two presumptive 2020 presidential rivals’ efforts to respect those who have died in service to the nation but whether or not they were wearing masks when they did so.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump did not wear masks during outings to Fort McHenry and Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden made his first public appearance in weeks, laying a wreath at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park. He and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, both wore masks.

People and media outlets immediately began to take sides over the mask — or lack thereof. Some simply noted the disparity, while others took the opportunity to take a few political jabs. Some argued that if Trump cared about Americans, he’d wear a mask. Others suggested that Biden, notorious for his gaffes, only wore a mask to prevent himself from saying something stupid.

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume weighed in on the optics of Biden’s mask, sharing a photo of the former vice president and saying, “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public.”

When former Ebola Czar Ronald Klain argued that Biden was simply “protecting others,” Hume pointed out that they were outside and no one else was there, lowering the risk substantially.

Biden was visiting a cemetery with his wife. Both have been quarantined for weeks. So what others was protecting, pray tell? https://t.co/yR1xbI0V5Q — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

The question was posed — both to President Trump and Biden — about why they chose to wear masks or not wear them. Trump’s explanation, as it has been in weeks past, was that he had been tested recently and posed no risk to others. He also pointed out the fact that he was outside, where the risk of transmission is demonstrably lower.

Biden explained that his decision was rooted in a desire to “lead by example,” something that he said was needed in a president.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany jabbed at Biden for wearing a mask outside in the company of his wife, saying, “President Trump is excited that Joe Biden emerged from his basement but is confused about why Biden wore a mask outside but not at home next to his wife.”

The Biden campaign fired back, again saying that the former vice president’s decision to wear a mask showed leadership.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan addressed the issue Tuesday during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom” with anchor Sandra Smith. He argued that the decision to wear a mask or not wear one was as much about politics as it was about health.

“It’s the visual contrast that both sides say they want,” Swan explained. “So on one hand you have —Joe Biden is trying, his team and him are trying to model CDC guidelines and behavior, wearing masks, taking the virus in a very cautious manner, staying home and abiding by Delaware’s stay-at-home order.”

Swan then turned his attention to Trump, saying that by not wearing a mask he was trying to set a different example, putting himself at the forefront of the move to charge ahead and reopen America. (RELATED: A Post-COVID Economic Rocket? The Potential Rebound Scenario That Has Democrats Terrified)

“On the other side of the split screen we have President Trump’s advisers and the president himself who want to create a very stark visual contrast with Biden and they want to make Trump the candidate who is pushing a reopening of the economy,” Swan concluded. “President Trump not wearing a mask and getting out there, he wants to have a boisterous live in-person convention which again would be another visual contrast with the Democratic convention which is expected to have many more virtual elements.”

A Tuesday morning panel on CNN’s “New Day” also addressed the issue, with David Gregory referring to mask-wearing as a “political fault line.”

But Gregory also pointed out that there were some apolitical reasons to leave the mask at home. “There’s no question that public leaders demonstrating wearing of the mask as prudence, as doing your bit, is very important. But there’s also Dr. Fauci’s advice,” Gregory explained. “Dr. Fauci doesn’t wear a mask when he goes running. He says, only do it when you can’t social distance.”