Bystander Points Out Maskless MSNBC Cameraman During Segment About People Not Wearing Masks

An MSNBC reporter reporting on the scarcity of people wearing masks while enjoying the outdoors in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, was interrupted by a passerby who pointed out another mask-less individual – his own cameraman.

The “Deadline: White House” segment aired on Memorial Day afternoon as Americans enjoyed a day off and fresh air. MSNBC’s Katy Tur introduced reporter Cal Perry as “one of the only people wearing a mask and practicing social distancing” in the area.

Turns out, she was more correct than she imagined.

WATCH:

Perry insisted that the “social distancing measures” restaurants had put in place in the area are “not really working.”

“As you said, not a lot of face coverings,” he said.

The MSNBC reporter lamented the fact that, while there are more restrictions in nearby Illinois, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin had invalidated that state governor’s orders.

“Nobody really knows how this is going to play out,” Perry said. “They say they’re brave, this is their way of getting out. This is their freedom from Illinois. Telling us to go home. That’s the situation here. There doesn’t seem to be any social distancing and not a lot of care when it comes to the coronavirus.”

As he continued to talk about the lack of people wearing masks in the area, the camera turned to a Green Bay Packers jersey-clad man, who then said, “including the cameraman.” (RELATED: ‘China Won’: Tucker Carlson Details ‘Uncomfortable Facts’ About Coronavirus Response In 15-Minute Opening Monologue)

“There you go,” a seemingly exasperated Perry agreed. “Including the cameraman. Yeah.”