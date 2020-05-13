Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Governor Evers’ Stay At Home Order, Will The Badgers Play Football?

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down the state’s stay at home order, and that’s great news for football fans.

According to Molly Beck, Governor Tony Evers’ order was struck down by a 4-3 decision from the court.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Tony Evers’ order to stay home in a 4-3 decision. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 13, 2020

The court is controlled by conservatives 5-2. This decision was written by 4 conservative justices: Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley, Daniel Kelly & Annette Ziegler. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 13, 2020

The court’s fifth conservative, Brian Hagedorn, wrote a dissent joined by the court’s two liberals, Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet. Hagedorn worked as chief legal counsel for former Gov. Scott Walker. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 13, 2020

The majority opinion says the governor’s order to stay home should have been issued a rule instead of an order. Now, Republicans who control the Legislature and the Democratic governor must agree on a plan moving forward. Agreement is not a dynamic they find often. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 13, 2020

Obviously, there’s a lot going on here, but the biggest question for a lot of my family and friends back home is whether or not this means football will happen in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s the interesting situation. Earlier today, I wrote that the Badgers are expected to be an 11 win football team in the fall. That’d likely put them in the playoff with a B1G championship win.

Hours later, the state’s Supreme Court rules that the order has to go. You tell me. Did the King in the North strike again?

Now, to the main issue. Does this mean the Badgers will play football in the fall? No, it doesn’t. That’s a decision that’ll still be left up to the university and conference.

However, this is a great sign. By letting people get on the move, it means life will start returning to normal.

All the way around, I can promise you people back home are very happy. Let’s not forget this is the same state where two police officers went viral for interrogating a woman for allowing her child to play with a friend.

At the very least, it’s a step in the right direction for the Badgers to play football in the fall, but we still have a long way to go.