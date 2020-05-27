Joe Biden Mangles History In Mash-Up Of D-Day, Pearl Harbor And Delaware’s Independence

Former Vice President Joe Biden mangled his history in a strange mash-up of D-Day, Pearl Harbor Day and the day that Delaware declared independence from Pennsylvania.

Biden was speaking with Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf about the impact of COVID-19 in his state when Wolf mentioned the fact that, prior to the American Revolution, Biden’s home state of Delaware had been part of Pennsylvania.

Biden immediately proceeded to mix up several important dates and historical events in his reply.

WATCH:

All of this is wrong: ▶️Delaware declared its independence on June 15, not December 7 (the date it ratified the Constitution) ▶️ D-Day was June 6, not December 7 (that’s the date of the attack on Pearl Harbor) pic.twitter.com/OI5oneBOo4 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) May 27, 2020

“I want to remind you that Delaware used to be part of Pennsylvania,” Wolf laughed.

“That’s right, but we declared our independence on December the 7th, by the way,” Biden replied.

Delaware actually declared independence — both from Pennsylvania and British colonial rule — on June 15, 1776.

“That’s not just D-Day,” Biden continued, still laughing.

The Allied invasion of Normandy, recognized as D-Day, actually took place on June 6, 1944. It was the Japanese airstrike on Pearl Harbor that took place on December 7, 1941.

The real date that the former vice president was likely trying to reference was the day that Delaware ratified the U.S. Constitution: December 7, 1787. It was on that date that Delaware became the first state in the newly-formed union.