The Embarrassing Secret Of Joe Biden’s Basement Campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead in the polls as the coronavirus pandemic has forced campaigns to use virtual platforms. Some are suggesting his success is because he is now able to campaign, gaffe-free, from his basement in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s basement campaign is controlled. He knows what he has to say and often has a time limit. With the exception of occasional interviews on shows such as “The Breakfast Club,” he hasn’t been put on the spot.

While Biden’s digital resources might not compare to the Trump campaign’s, Biden has not been in a socially dynamic public setting since coronavirus has forced both campaigns to go virtual, and it’s working to his advantage.

“Biden’s style, his strengths, are better, are more effective in environments that aren’t rallies,” Democratic operative Joe Trippi told the Washington Examiner in March. “The fact that he’s not going to have to operate in that environment probably benefits him.”

Former Republican strategist Bruce Haynes told the Examiner that “given his penchant for gaffes and the need for all political figures to project stability in an uncertain time, this creates an advantage for his team.”

Willie Brown, a columnist for the San Fransisco Chronicle, thinks sheltering in the basement and avoiding the public eye is what is best for Biden.

“I worry about him being overexposed to the media, which could do some serious damage to his chances of beating Trump in November,” Brown wrote Friday. “And that includes interviews. He should avoid them whenever possible; they inevitably seem to trip him up.”

At a December campaign event in Iowa, Biden lashed out at a voter who questioned Biden’s age and his son Hunter’s business activities in Ukraine.

“You’re a damn liar,” Biden reportedly told the man. “That’s not true and nobody has ever said that.”

At a February New Hampshire campaign event, Biden appeared to jokingly insult a student by calling the her a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

Biden also told a Michigan autoworker in March that he was “full of shit” in an altercation related to gun rights.

Joe Biden to Michigan voter: “You’re full of shit.”pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020



In these three situations, Biden was approached and asked questions at random by voters. His virtual town halls lack this impromptu question-and-answer dynamic.

Before coronavirus forced both presidential campaigns to go virtual, the Washington Post noted in March that Biden was shortening his speeches, potentially in an effort to curb long tangents and limit mistakes. (RELATED: Joe Biden: One Thing ‘Everybody Has In Common In Jail’ Is They ‘Can’t Read’)

His campaign events throughout the pandemic have included former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, businessman Andrew Yang and Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut. All these figures help take some talking time away from the former vice president.

In early March, when coronavirus was in its early stages, Biden seemed to disappear from the news for a week. But then, in a string of media appearances, he was seen touching his face, coughing and speaking “incoherently.”

For the past week, as the approval numbers for Trump’s handling of the coronavirus have steadily improved, I repeatedly said that it was unthinkable that @JoeBiden was not on television. I change my mind. I now understand why they didn’t put him on TV. These 5 moments… — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 24, 2020

Shaun King, a civil rights activist, tweeted a compilation of some of these instances and said “I now understand why they didn’t put him on TV.”

“They introduce me? Am I on?” Biden asked at the beginning of a virtual campaign rally for Tampa, Florida in early May.

“Did they introduce me? Am I on?” Joe Biden asks at the start of his Virtual Rally in Tampa, FL.pic.twitter.com/vx8BEdF9bb — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 7, 2020

The technical difficulties Biden’s virtual campaign has experienced haven’t significantly affected his polling either.

Biden gained some traction over President Donald Trump in the most recent polls. In a Thursday Fox News poll, Biden was ahead of Trump by eight points at 48%.

A Hill-HarrisX poll also conducted Thursday had Biden at 42% and Trump at 41%, putting Biden ahead by only one point, while a Quinnipiac poll put Biden ahead of the president by 11 points. (RELATED: Here’s How Coronavirus Could Help Trump Win In 2020)

Biden was also ahead in a Minnesota poll conducted Sunday. The poll came out two days after Biden’s most recent slip-up, where he suggested during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” with Charlamagne Tha God that black people who are not voting for him “ain’t black.”

Biden later apologized for the comments, noting that the black vote was crucial to beating Trump in November. “I know in order to win the presidency, I need the African American vote,” Biden said. “And it is going to be critical to my winning the presidency.”

The Biden campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.