New Police Search For Fugitive UConn Student Suspected Of Double Murder Turns Up Empty

Police in northeastern Pennsylvania embarked on a several hour search Tuesday for the fugitive college student suspected of murdering two people in Connecticut, but did not find anyone, according to the Associated Press.

A firefighter reported to police that he saw a man with a large backpack behind the Germanic Hose Co. in Duryea, Pennsylvania Tuesday night, which police said fit the description of University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia, 23, who is wanted in the killing of two men in Connecticut, the Associated Press reported.

Manfredonia was reportedly last seen Sunday in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles southeast of Duryea.

Police from surrounding towns joined Duryea officials Tuesday night and used a helicopter to search the railroad tracks and woods in the area where he was possibly seen, but did not find anyone.

“At this time we don’t have enough information to confirm it was the suspect from Connecticut but ask that residents be aware and cautious of their surroundings,” Duryea police said in a statement Wednesday. (RELATED: Police Lead Multistate Manhunt For UConn Student Suspected Of Double Murder)

Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg in a surveillance photo wearing a white shirt, dark shorts, and carrying a large duffel. Police are urging the public to not approach Manfredonia if he’s seen because he is armed and dangerous, and to immediately call 911.

Pennsylvania authorities also asked the public to watch out for a black Hyundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania license plate KYW-1650. The vehicle was stolen in the area where Manfredonia was last sighted, although it’s not confirmed that he stole the vehicle, according to CT Post.

????UPDATE???? Stolen Vehicle, Black Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Pennsylvania registration KYW-1650.

NOT CONFIRMED that Peter Manfredonia stole the vehicle, but it was taken from the area where he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately and DO NOT APPROACH! pic.twitter.com/EBqFtRF7XX — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 26, 2020

Manfredonia is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, after DeMers offered him a ride in Willington, Connecticut. Manfredonia is also suspected of assaulting another man with a sword or machete.

Police found Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, dead in his home Sunday. Suspect Manfredonia killed Eisele in Derby, Connecticut, and then stole a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta from the home.

Manfredonia also kidnapped the victim’s girlfriend after fleeing the scene, but he released her and abandoned the vehicle at a truck stop in New Jersey, according to the Hartford Courant. She identified Manfredonia as her captor after calling 911, and was returned to Connecticut unharmed.