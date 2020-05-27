Politics

SpaceX Launch Scrubbed Due To Weather, Lift-Off Moved To Saturday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket purges fuel after topping off before scheduled launch of NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Just moments prior to the scheduled lift-off, NASA announced plans to scrub Wednesday’s planned SpaceX launch and try again Saturday.

Officials had been watching questionable weather patterns all day, and they decided at the last minute to err on the side of caution and not to take any unnecessary risks. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘A New Era Of Human Exploration’ Begins As NASA, SpaceX Prep For Historic Launch)

The launch has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 pm ET.

The SpaceX launch will mark the first time in nearly a decade that the United States will send astronauts to the International Space Station from American soil.

President Donald Trump had flown to Florida to observe the launch along with First Lady Melania Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence as they tour the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Facility with first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence prior to witnessing the Space X launch. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

