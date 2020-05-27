SpaceX Launch Scrubbed Due To Weather, Lift-Off Moved To Saturday

Just moments prior to the scheduled lift-off, NASA announced plans to scrub Wednesday’s planned SpaceX launch and try again Saturday.

Officials had been watching questionable weather patterns all day, and they decided at the last minute to err on the side of caution and not to take any unnecessary risks. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘A New Era Of Human Exploration’ Begins As NASA, SpaceX Prep For Historic Launch)

“We are not going to launch today.” Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing. Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22pm ET. Live #LaunchAmerica coverage will begin at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/c7R1AmLLYh — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

The launch has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 pm ET.

????️ No launch for today – safety for our crew members @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority. We’ll try, try again to #LaunchAmerica on Saturday with liftoff at 3:22pm ET. NASA TV will begin coverage at 11 am. Join us again virtually: https://t.co/LO1sJwia2G — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 27, 2020

The SpaceX launch will mark the first time in nearly a decade that the United States will send astronauts to the International Space Station from American soil.

LIVE NOW: History is about to be made. Watch as @NASA_Astronauts #LaunchAmerica to the @Space_Station from American soil for the first time in nine years: https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

President Donald Trump had flown to Florida to observe the launch along with First Lady Melania Trump.