Woman Accidentally Mixes Up The Balls During Gender Reveal Golf Stunt

One woman made a pretty big mistake during a viral gender reveal.

SportsCenter tweeted a video of a man hitting a ball with a golf club to reveal the gender of his baby. The smoke was pink, which meant he was having a daughter.

There was just one big problem. The woman who placed the ball to be hit put the wrong one down. It was supposed to be for a boy!

Watch the moment below.

She accidentally got the golf balls mixed up during the gender reveal ???? (via klassygirljess/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4GHWbbPtTq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2020

You know how you avoid embarrassing mistakes like this? You just don’t do gender reveals. You see, there are these people called doctors.

Doctors can fire up an ultrasound and just tell you the sex of your baby. There’s no need for antics, stunts and other stupid ideas.

It takes a few seconds for him to verbalize it and then you can go home.

Having said that, I did love the reaction in this video after it was revealed the man was actually having a son. It seemed like him and his buddies were kind of lukewarm on the whole daughter situation.

There was some obligatory celebration, but you could tell nobody was pumped. Then, he got hit with the news he was having a son, and the party really started!

It’s amazing how bad dads are at concealing their disappointment with having a daughter.

Again, folks, please stop with these stunts. They’re not necessary, and they’re rarely entertaining. This one was only good because it was screwed up!

Let’s all agree to end gender reveals forever!