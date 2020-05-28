Brooke Baldwin Breaks Down On Air: ‘As A White Woman, Aware Of My Own Privilege’

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin broke down on air Thursday while discussing the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Discussing Floyd’s tragic death with Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins on “CNN Newsroom,” Baldwin began to weep after acknowledging the “emotions” she was feeling while listening to Jenkins.

WATCH:

“There are so many emotions,” said Baldwin. “As I’m sitting here listening to you, I’m having my own — I’m surprised at my own emotions on TV with you. But I just, as a white woman, aware of my own privilege in this country, I am so angry, and I can’t even begin …”

“Forgive me,” she said after a tearful pause.

“It’s a human emotion, Brooke,” Jenkins responded, “and I think what is so — what sparked so much outrage is there seemed to be no regard for humanity or human life in the video we all witnessed.”

The Minneapolis council member noted the “almost 10 minutes” the officer’s knee was on Floyd’s neck.

“That is unconscionable,” she said. “He had a smirk on his face and his hands in his pockets like he was totally relaxed. That lack of humanity, that lack of respect for black life is what has enraged so many people in this instance.” (RELATED: ‘A Form Of Tyranny’: Tucker Carlson Rips Minneapolis Rioters And CNN’s ‘Dangerous’ Lies About Them)

While acknowledging the valid reasons behind the protests that rocked Minneapolis Tuesday and Wednesday night, Jenkins earlier condemned rioters for perpetrating “violence and harm” to their own communities.