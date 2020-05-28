Minneapolis Burns As Looters Take To The Streets Following Protests Over Death Of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis, Minnesota burned Wednesday evening as protestors took to the streets over the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday at a hospital after police pinned him to the ground and one stepped on his neck. Video footage showed Floyd, who was arrested for alleged forgery, crying out that he could not breathe. Subsequent protests began Tuesday following Floyd’s death and continued to escalate Wednesday.

The aftermath of Wednesday’s protests left Minneapolis burning, with photos showing cars and stores lit up.

In addition to the fires, stores were looted, with images showing broken glass and people grabbing various items off of shelves. Among those most damaged included a Target, which was almost entirely stripped of its goods.

The Target was reportedly located near Minneapolis police’s 3rd Precinct, which was the center of Wednesday’s protests according to Fox 9. The police precinct was also damaged amid the protests. (RELATED: Trump Orders DOJ, FBI To Investigate George Floyd’s Death In Police Custody)

Standoffs with police officers on scene became violent and officers responded with flash grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets. “Fuck the police” could be seen scribbled on some buildings, and the protests turned deadly Wednesday.

NBC News reported a fatal shooting near the main site of the protests. Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the protests an “extremely dangerous situation” and pushed for residents nearby to leave, according to NBC News.

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked for the state to deploy the National Guard following Wednesday’s escalation.

“I cannot risk the safety of innocent people and so that is what I’ve been sworn to uphold and that is what I am dedicated to do,” Frey said according to KARE. “We can have both things. We can have peaceful demonstrations, but I also have to ensure the safety of everyone in the city.”

“I’m imploring our city, imploring our community, imploring every one of us to keep the peace. Let’s honor George Floyd’s memory.”