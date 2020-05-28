Coronavirus Quarantine Is A Great Time To Watch ‘A Perfect Getaway’

“A Perfect Getaway” is a great movie to watch during coronavirus self-isolation.

We've all been crushing different movies and TV series while quarantining during the pandemic. I have a new suggestion for everyone today!

If you haven’t seen “A Perfect Getaway,” today is an excellent time to fire it up.

The 2009 film stars Timothy Olyphant, Chris Hemsworth years before he was a superstar, Steve Zahn, Milla Jovovich and Kiele Sanchez.

The plot, while ultimately complex, is simple on the surface. Three couples are on an island in Hawaii as authorities hunt for a pair of killers.

What unfolds is a wild web of lies, mystery, intrigue, twists and turns and much more. I remember the first time I saw this movie.

I watched it over at my buddy’s house after renting the DVD. I loved it! I was locked in from the opening scene and was blown away by the end.

There’s action, mind-boggling developments along the way and the ending is entertaining as hell. I won’t ruin anything for anyone, but prepare to be gripping the edge of your seat!

Also, Kiele Sanchez might be one of the most underrated smokes in all of Hollywood. Milla Jovovich isn’t too bad either.

If you haven’t already seen “A Perfect Getaway,” I suggest you watch it ASAP. Trust me, you are going to love it!