Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Timothy Olyphant will be in season two of “The Mandalorian.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former "Justified" star has joined the cast of the Disney+ hit show.

His role isn’t known at this time. In case you were wondering whether or not I love this casting decision, you can see my reaction below.

Timothy Olyphant is a hell of a good actor. He’s not just talented — almost all of his roles have been awesome.

The dude’s range is absurd. He played a porn producer in “The Girl Next Door” and starred for six seasons as Raylan Givens in “Justified” on FX.

The dude is simply awesome.

Now, he’s taking those talents to “The Mandalorian.” I already loved season one and I’m loving everything I’m learning about season one.

Adding Olyphant to the cast is simply incredible. Again, we’re talking about the man who played Raylan Givens!

We’re talking about one of the baddest characters in the history of TV!

Now, Olyphant is joining the “Star Wars” universe! Sign me up immediately!

Keep checking back for more updates on season two of “The Mandalorian” when we have them! Hopefully, it should arrive at some point in the fall.