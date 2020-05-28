‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany let loose on CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during Thursday’s press briefing.

Acosta, after asking more than once why it took President Donald Trump 13 hours to tweet about the fact that the United States surpassed 100,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, questioned whether or not Twitter’s move to fact-check the president on another issue was warranted. (RELATED: ‘Journalists Are Not Above Being Questioned’: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back At Chris Wallace)

WATCH:

“That happened around 6:00 yesterday evening,” Acosta explained. “It took until about nine in the morning for the president recognize that on Twitter. What took him so long?”

McEnany responded by noting that even prior to the Memorial Day holiday President Trump had ordered the flags across the country lowered to half staff in order to recognize the lives lost to coronavirus.

“We hit 100,000 yesterday evening, so 13 hours for him to recognize that and tweet about it,” Acosta said again.

“As I noted, he lowered the flags to half-staff,” McEnany replied. “The president has said one death is too many. He takes this very seriously.”

Acosta’s follow-up question address Twitter’s move to fact-check President Trump on comments he had made about the potential for fraud in widespread mail-in voting.

“Shouldn’t the president be fact-checked, especially this president who has made so many false and misleading statements that has put fact-checkers to work across the world?” Acosta asked “These 18,000 false or misleading statements according to the Washington Post, if there’s any president out there we should be fact-checking, or political leader that should be fact-checked, isn’t it President Trump? Aren’t you trying to silence fact-checking by going after Twitter like this?”

“If you’re going to get into the fact-checking business, there is no one that should be fact-checked more than the mainstream media that has been continually wrong about a number of things,” McEnany shot back, going on to list several that stood out in her mind.

“So if anyone needs to be fact-checked, I think it should be the media,” she concluded.

“News outlets make mistakes from time to time. We own up to those mistakes. We correct those mistakes,” Acosta protested.

“Not always,” McEnany replied.