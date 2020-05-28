Colin Kaepernick Responds To Death Of George Floyd

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick responded Thursday to the death of George Floyd.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick tweeted. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance,” he added. “We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

His reaction comes after Floyd was killed while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer. Protests turned into riots Wednesday evening and night in Minneapolis over the death of Floyd.

Floyd was arrested for forgery Monday. During his arrest, he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police. Bystander video that surfaced Tuesday shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling with his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he repeatedly claimed he couldn’t breathe. Bystanders urged the cop to release Floyd.

Floyd later died from the incident. (RELATED: Police Officers Involved With Death Of George Floyd Fired)

Four officers associated with Floyd’s death were fired Tuesday.

Protests have broken out in Minneapolis since and have escalated into riots, violence and looting.

Kaepernick has been an advocate against police brutality and criminal justice reform. He began his campaign by refusing to stand for the national anthem during his NFL games in 2016. He first took a knee Sept. 1, 2016.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback currently does not play in the NFL.