George Floyd Protesters Attack Old Woman In Wheelchair While Looting

A viral video shows an old woman being attacked by George Floyd protesters on Wednesday while they were looting a store. The woman can be seen holding a knife.

Video captured earlier of the elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was attacked at the Minneapolis Target during the BLM riot. In a later interview, she said she was trying to do her part in stopping the looting. She was beat on the head & sprayed in the face w/a fire extinguisher. pic.twitter.com/EpcAAF0HLY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020



The woman can be seen in the video sitting in a motorized wheelchair. She appears to be blocking an entrance to a Minneapolis Target store. The protesters appear to be looting the store, fighting to get her away from the entrance.

The video shows the woman being sprayed with a fire extinguisher for several seconds, objects being thrown at her and another woman coming from behind and punching the woman several times in the face. (RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor Requests National Guard After Protests Turn Violent)

She was peacefully protesting against the looters by blocking the door. They beat and robbed her. pic.twitter.com/93pj65tuoz — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) May 28, 2020

I’m sick to my stomach. This disabled woman was trying to stop the looting. Someone tried stealing stuff out of her purse while another woman beat her in her wheelchair on the head. Awful. pic.twitter.com/73Zx6gUew2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 28, 2020



The woman was later identified as Jennifer but her last name is not yet known. The protesters can be seen stealing from Jennifer’s purse in front of the store.

“They punched me in the mouth, my head,” said Jennifer in the videos. “I got punched in the head several times. I got grabbed from behind. They stole my keys. They stole everything they could off of me. I got Maced in the face, I got covered in fire extinguisher.”

This JENNIFER IS THAT ENOUGH lady grabbed a knife, hopped on an electric wheelchair, and drove prepared to lay her life down for her local target The weirdest part is….she can walk just fine?!? pic.twitter.com/PseZgIbBCB — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) May 28, 2020



Another video shows Jennifer getting out of her wheelchair to accost protesters later in the night. Jennifer said she was seen by EMTs who told her to go home, but she remained at the scene, according to the NY Post.

George Floyd was arrested by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck after he allegedly became violent during arrest.

Floyd begs for help in the video and can be seen going completely still. Floyd died after being transported to a hospital. Many consider his death an example of police brutality.