‘Let’s Show The World’: Country Legend George Strait Shares His Tips For Staying Safe During Pandemic

Country legend George Strait had an epic message for fellow Texans about how they can stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic as the state reopens.
"Write This Down, Take a Little Note from the King of Country, @GeorgeStrait," read the caption for a clip shared on Twitter Thursday by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot.
"We all know that being Texan means being friendly," the 68-year-old country singer shared in the video. "And as we open Texas back up, it's important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans."
"So, go on, write this down," he added, a clear reference to one of his hit songs, "Write This Down." "Take a little note, to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19."
The “Amarillo By Morning” hitmaker then listed recommended actions such as wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly and adhering to social distancing guidelines, including staying six feet away from other people when in public.
Strait concluded his message by sharing that, “Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan, by staying safe and staying friendly.”