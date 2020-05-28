The Biggest Lies About Coronavirus

On today’s show we discuss the biggest lies told about coronavirus, including the ones that led to the lockdown.

We also discuss the House changing the rules so members no longer have to actually show up to work, Nancy Pelosi seeing opportunity in the pandemic and Joe Biden breaking wind.

Listen to the show:

If you were told that 43% of the COVID-19 deaths were from 0.6% of the population, would that surprise you? Those are the results from a recent study which indicates that 43% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are from the 0.6% of the population living in assisted living facilities. We get into why the media isn’t reporting that and are, in fact, reporting the opposite. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home Order Deleted From New York Health Department Website)

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave a barn-burner of a speech blasting Democrats for changing House rules to allow members to vote remotely — either by proxy or by having staffers cast their votes. They don’t even have to show up to work anymore. They just get direct deposits and text in their votes. What’s the point of Congress?(RELATED: House Republicans To File Lawsuit Against Pelosi To Block Proxy Voting)

Also during the pandemic, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sees opportunities to push the liberal agenda (and has said so, again). Joe Biden gets confused in one interview and possibly passed gas in another. We have the audio. You be the judge.

