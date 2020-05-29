Prep For A Lucrative Project Management Career With This Online Training

Wish you could work in an array of challenging environments? Do you thrive on organization and goal-oriented tasks? If you’re nodding your head vigorously, perhaps a career in project management would suit you well. That’s because project management exists in just about every industry, letting you put your leadership skills and knack for time management to work. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?

Even if you’re just exploring the idea of a career in project management, The Project Management Certifications Tests + Courses Bundle can serve as your first step toward a lucrative career. Consisting of three programs that prepare you to ace 3 different certification exams, you’ll learn what it takes to thrive as a real project manager, preparing to earn the accreditations necessary to land some great jobs and move up in the field.

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® Certification

Over the course of 29 lessons, you’ll prepare to earn your Certified Associate in Project Management, an entry-level certification, proving you know the fundamental knowledge of what it means to be a project manager. From common jargon to most-used processes, you’ll gain an intricate education in project management. And thanks to its 14 hours of content, you’ll cover the entire CAPM syllabus and will even have access to five full-length mock exams, giving you an in-depth introduction to the dynamic world of project management.

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certifications

As a certified Project Management Professional, you’ll be able to work in just about any industry with a firm grasp on multiple methodologies. The certification will connect you to a vast network of professionals, allowing you access to experts on a global basis. This course comes with 5 full-length practice exams and extensive coverage of the entire PMP syllabus, so you’ll be ready to ace the exam on your first try. Plus, you’ll also earn the contact hours that are required before you can sit for your exam.

PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP)

If you’re interested in a career in risk management, this course is one of the best educations you can find online. In just 13 lessons you’ll be exposed to 11 hours of detailed content based on the actual PMI-RMP syllabus in addition to the 850 unique questions featured in the included 5-full length mock exams. And by the end of the course, you’ll earn your 30 contact hours needed to sit for the PMP® Certification Exam.

Each of the programs featured in Project Management Certifications Tests + Courses Bundle is led by Whizlabs, a leader in the world of online training providers. Having helped over three million professionals and over 100 different companies around the world, they continue to provide top-notch trading to aspiring professionals across many different fields.

Think you’re ready to dive into the world of project management? Success is just a few courses away thanks to this Project Management Certifications Tests + Courses Bundle! And for a limited time, all three courses are just $25 down from $200!

Prices subject to change.

