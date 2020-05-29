Taylor Swift Goes After President Trump Over George Floyd Tweets

Musician Taylor Swift reacted on Friday to President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding the looting in Minneapolis that has followed the death of George Floyd.

Swift claimed Trump will be voted out in November after he announced late Thursday night that he would send the National Guard to Minneapolis to get the looting under control.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” Swift tweeted Friday morning. (RELATED: Trump Vows ‘George Floyd Will Not Have Died In Vain’ As National Guard Arrives In Minneapolis)

Trump’s original tweet, which was flagged by Twitter as violating rules against “glorifying violence” and has been since taken down, used the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” https://t.co/GDwAydcAOw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

The White House official Twitter account quoted one of Trump’s previous tweets with the original text of the tweet that has been taken down. That tweet can be read above.

The National Guard arrived in Minneapolis Friday, according to Trump.

The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The National Guard has been brought in to subdue protests which erupted after Floyd was killed while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer. Protests turned into riots Wednesday evening and continued through Thursday during the day and night.