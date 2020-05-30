Sisters Facing Charges After One Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktail At NYPD Van

Two sisters from upstate New York are facing charges after one of them allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at a NYPD van full of officers during riots in Brooklyn over the death of George Floyd.

“It is by the grace of God, and I’ve said that unfortunately before, that we don’t have dead officers today,” NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a press conference Saturday. (RELATED: Rioters Descend On Cities Across America To Exact Vengeance Over George Floyd’s Death)

Demonstrations in Brooklyn occurred protesting Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, N.Y. is facing four counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, weapons possession and reckless endangerment for throwing a lit bottle of alcohol through the window of a police van that was occupied by four officers in Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, according to New York Daily News.

The four officers from the 71st precinct managed to escape the vehicle as it caught on fire, authorities said, according to the Daily News. Firefighters had to be called to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Her sister, Darian Shader, 21, was charged as well with resisting arrest and obstructing government administration for her involvement Friday night, according to the Daily News.

The sisters were caught by police officers shortly after the incident, and are awaiting their arraignments in Brooklyn Criminal Court, the Daily News reported.

“The answer for violence should not be violence, or murder,” Commissioner Shea said during the press conference, “because it will not get us where we want to be.”

