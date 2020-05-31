US

Videos Of Protests Nationwide Show Images Of Chaos, Mass Violence

Chris White Tech Reporter
Protests against the death of George Floyd morphed into scenes of chaos and violence Saturday night as activists confronted police officers, reporters and citizens alike.

They briefly set fire to City Hall in Nashville, Tennessee, while two police vans were filmed plowing through protesters in New York City, reported The New York Times. Protesters across the country have been mobilizing since Floyd died while in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video showed.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated thousands of additional National Guard troops to deploy to Minneapolis as days of protests over the death of Floyd boiled over and cascaded across the country. (RELATED: ‘F*** Fox News!’: Protesters Chase Fox News Reporter Outside White House)

