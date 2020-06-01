Former ‘Disney’ Star Cole Sprouse Arrested During George Floyd Protests In California

Actor Cole Sprouse revealed he was arrested during a protest Sunday following the death of George Floyd.

Sprouse shared his experience in an Instagram post Monday.

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica,” Sprouse wrote.” So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.

Sprouse went on to explain the situation that occurred leading up to his arrest. (RELATED: Here Are All The Celebrities Who Participated In Protests After The Death Of George Floyd)

“I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica,” he added. “We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.”

“This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such,” Sprouse said. “This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well.

As previously reported, the protests and riots broke out across American cities after Floyd died while in custody of the Minnesota Police Department. Video footage filmed by bystanders showed former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck to keep him pinned to the ground.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter in the third degree.