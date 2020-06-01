Kentucky Governor Urges Release Of Body Camera Footage Following Death Of David McAtee

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging the “swift” release of body camera footage after the shooting and death of David McAtee during protests in Louisville on Monday.

Statement from Governor Andy Beshear: pic.twitter.com/MyHxcE3Ntn — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 1, 2020



During a press conference, Beshear urged Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department to make videos of McAtee’s death available to the public, according to WDRB. (RELATED: REPORT: One Man Killed After National Guard, Louisville Police Return Fire On Crowd)

McAtee was a local business owner who was allegedly holding a community gathering when police arrived to disperse the crowd. Police reportedly opened fire after someone from the crowd began shooting.

“I believe that the people of Kentucky deserve to see it for themselves and I believe in seeing it can decide whether this was justified or whether it is cause for more concern,” Beshear said, according to WDRB.

Beshear also said that his “People deserve to see what they’re told is true at a time when there is not a lot of trust,” reported the Lexington Herald Leader.

“It’s really important for the truth to get out there,” Beshear told ABC 13, “But I think it’s also really important in ensuring that we don’t have violence, if people can see it and know that —good, bad or ugly — we’re being absolutely transparent about it.”

Monday is the fourth day of protests and riots in Louisville following the death of George Floyd and, separately, of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was killed March 13 in her own home while police were serving a “no-knock” search warrant. She was a 26-year-old EMT who was working to help coronavirus victims.

Floyd was arrested May 25 by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows an officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck.