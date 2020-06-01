Watch The Trailer For The New HBO Series ‘Perry Mason’

HBO’s new series “Perry Mason” with Matthew Rhys looks outstanding.

The plot of the series, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Judging from the trailer, fans are going to be in for an incredibly dark ride with this show, and I can’t wait. Watch the full trailer below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about Perry Mason, the characters or anything like that. I don’t have a clue, and I’m okay with that.

I enjoy experiencing stories for myself and I’m entering “Perry Mason” completely blind. Having said that, it does look damn good.

Not only does it look great, but Rhys is one of the most talented men in all of Hollywood. He starred in “The Americans” for years, which was an outstanding show.

Now he’s taking the lead spot in this new series from HBO. All the way around, I’d say there’s a lot here to get excited about.

The cast looks loaded with Rhys front and center, it looks menacing and dark and we all know HBO produces prime content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo) on Nov 1, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Tune in June 21 on HBO! It looks like we’re going to be in for a great ride.