William & Mary Football Coach Mike London Tells America To ‘Wake Up’

William & Mary football coach Mike London shared a powerful message with the country Monday morning.

People around the world of sports have been speaking up as the country has been engulfed by chaos following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. You can now add London's name to the mix.

“Wake up, America! You can’t defend the actions of that police officer and those officers that were there. You can’t defend it. You can’t defend the actions of people going around burning out and looting businesses…We gotta wake up. We gotta wake up,” London said in a Twitter video after riots ravaged America over the past few days.

You can watch his full comments below.

Well said, Coach London. Incredibly well said. I’m not sure how anyone could disagree with a single word of his in the video above.

As I’ve already said. Two things can be true at once. The death of George Floyd was horrific, and it led to the arrest of police officer Derek Chauvin.

At the same time, burning cities down and embracing the carnage doesn’t help anyone at all. It only makes matters worse.

We need more unity. We don’t need more division. We need to recognize that this is a fight we’re all in together. This nonsense of riots is absurd.

The idea that it’s acceptable is simply wrong. Not only is it not acceptable, but it can’t be tolerated.

Say a prayer because this country needs a lot of help right now.