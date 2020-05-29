Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says He Expects Charges ‘Soon’ Against Cops Involved In Death Of George Floyd

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he expects the state to file charges against the officers involved in George Floyd’s death “soon.”

In an interview on CNN, Ellison said he believes all four police officers, who have since been fired, will be charged for the murder of Floyd, but that authorities are being careful to make sure the case is “airtight” before officially charging the officers.

“We are standing by and helping any way we can,” Ellison said. “But yeah, I anticipate there will be charges. I hope they’re soon. But that is the prerogative of another prosecuting authority. They are trying to be careful. They are trying to make sure their case is strong and airtight.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he anticipates there will be charges for the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/MfObhYQj3F pic.twitter.com/GnsUA55MWj — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

In another interview Friday morning with CBS, Ellison said President Donald Trump’s tweets about the riots going on in Minnesota “stems from the same sort of attitude” that lead to the death of Floyd. (RELATED: Keith Ellison Says Trump’s Tweets ‘Stems From The Same Sort Of Attitude’ That Killed George Floyd)

Floyd, 46, was killed while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground.