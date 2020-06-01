Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $200,000 To NAACP Legal Defense Fund Amid Protests And Riots

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $200,000 to the NAACP last week after the death of George Floyd.

Lively and Reynolds shared the announcement to their personal Instagram accounts on Sunday.

“We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car,” the couple said in the statement.

“We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out,” the statement continued. “We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.” (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Responds To Death Of George Floyd)

Lively and Reynolds revealed they donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The couple also said they plan to educate themselves and vote in all local elections going forward.

“We are committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously,” the couple continued in the statement.

“It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling.”

Lively and Reynolds‘ announcement comes after Floyd died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer. Protests turned into riots Wednesday and continued throughout the weekend in Minneapolis and other cities across America.