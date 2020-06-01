Tom Cotton Suggests Calling In The 101st Airborne To End Riots

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton suggested Monday that the U.S. should call in the 101st Airborne Division if local law enforcement is unable to quell riots in the country.

Riots and protests have erupted across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd died last week, and video later surfaced of police officers pinning him to the ground, with one kneeling on his neck during the arrest. All the officers involved have been fired, and one has been charged with third degree murder. (RELATED: New Video Shows Moments Leading Up To George Floyd Being Pinned On The Ground)

“Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” Cotton tweeted. “If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.”

Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division. We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

The 101st Airborne is a division of the U.S. Army that specializes in assault operations. President Donald Trump, as well as governors across the country, have activated the National Guard in an attempt to stop the violent protests, but the riots have continued to escalate in recent days. (RELATED: NBC Bans Reporters From Using The Word ‘Riot’ In Coverage Of Minnesota Riots)

Rioters set fire to Lafayette Square across from the White House Sunday night, including the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church. The president was moved to an underground bunker for his protection as violence in the area continued to increase in intensity.