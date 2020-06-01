‘An Oval Office Address Is Not Going To Stop Antifa’: Kayleigh McEnany Responds To Riots

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighed in on the continuing riots that have swept the nation during a Monday morning appearance on Fox News.

McEnany told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt that an Oval Office address from President Donald Trump — which many have called for — would not stop groups like antifa from rioting and causing destruction. (RELATED: ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’: Kayleigh McEnany Unloads On Jim Acosta)

WATCH:

McEnany claimed the president has already addressed the unrest multiples time since viewing the viral video of George Floyd.

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes, even after he had lost consciousness. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“The president has addressed this repeatedly so I look to going back to the first day he saw this video. He has addressed the absolutely horrific video of George Floyd,” McEnany said.

“But here is the thing Ainsley. A national Oval Office address is not going to stop antifa,” McEnany concluded. “What’s going to stop antifa is action and this president has committed to action to that and that’s his focus, acting and keeping our streets safe.”