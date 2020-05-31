US

‘I Want To Make This A Parade’: White Michigan Sheriff — And His Cops — Ditch Riot Gear To March With Black Protesters

Screenshot/Twitter/@midmichigannow

Twitter/@midmichigannow

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
A white Michigan sheriff — along with several of his officers —ditched riot gear to march alongside black protesters in Flint Township.

As protesters gathered to march for George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died last Monday in police custody in Minneapolis, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson moved to join them. (RELATED: Trump, White Supremacists And Russia: Here’s Who Democrats Have Blamed For Riots So Far)

“I want to make this a parade, not a protest!” he announced as he explained to the crowd that he and his officers did not have any interest in fighting them.

“I took the helmet off, laid the batons down,” Swanson said, motioning toward his officers and adding,  “These cops love you. That cop over there, he hugs people. So you tell us what you need to do.”

The crowd began to cheer and slowly the chant grew louder and louder: “Walk with us! Walk with us! Walk with us!”

Swanson was not the only law enforcement officer to try such a tactic. Camden County Police Chief Joe Wysocki also joined a march in New Jersey, wearing a protective face mask and his uniform.

Police officers in Miami, Florida, took a knee outside their station in deference to protesters.

Cops in Santa Cruz, California, did the same.

As did police officers in Ferguson, Missouri.