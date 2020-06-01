‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Starts In 20 Days On The Paramount Network

We’re officially at the start of June and that means “Yellowstone” season three is almost here.

In exactly 20 days, fans around the country will go back to the Yellowstone ranch with the Duttons when the new season starts June 21. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

If that doesn’t have you excited enough to run through a wall, then you’re damn sure no friend of mine.

I can’t even tell you guys how excited I am for June 21 to finally get here. It’s not a secret I’m a gigantic fan of “Yellowstone” and I need it back! I just need Kevin Costner as John Dutton back on our TVs!

Season two ended in carnage and bloodshed. It was absolutely epic, and now it’s time to find out how the Duttons will rebuild. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

We also know Josh Holloway will play a major role in season three. Is he a good guy? Is he a bad guy? Will he be an unlikely ally?

These are the questions fans need answered ASAP!

Make sure to tune in June 21 on the Paramount Network for season three of “Yellowstone” to get underway. It’s going to be a hell of a good time!