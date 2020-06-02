Elizabeth Warren Reportedly At Protest Near White House

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her husband are reportedly at the Tuesday evening protest near the White House, according to NBC News.

MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin said in a tweet that the Warrens are near the crowd, which has been growing throughout the day Tuesday to continue protests over the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

.@NBCNews reports that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her husband (and Bailey) are at the protest near the White House. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2020

Protests have turned into violent riots in many cities, including in D.C. Protests Saturday night erupted into chaos in front of the White House, resulting in fires and clashes with police. The National Guard was activated in many cities including in the nation’s capital. (RELATED: NBC Bans Reporters From Using The Word ‘Riot’ In Coverage Of Minnesota Riots)

Warren previously said that President Donald Trump was advocating for “illegal, state-sponsored killings” when he posted a tweet calling for the National Guard to be deployed.

“The racist violence that killed George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor is not new in America,” the senator said in a tweet Friday. “And what’s captured on video represents only a fraction of the violence that Black Americans experience, some of it while in police custody.”