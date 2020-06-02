Eric Reid Rips The San Francisco 49ers For #BlackOutTuesday Tweet

NFL free agent Eric Reid ripped the San Francisco 49ers on Twitter for a Tuesday tweet amid ongoing chaos in America.

The 49ers, who Reid played for with Colin Kaepernick, tweeted a black image with the caption, “Black Lives Matter #BlackoutTuesday.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The social media trend has taken over Instagram and Twitter amid ongoing civil unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Reid, who also refused to stand for the national anthem with Kaepernick, tweeted in response, “I think you meant Blackball Tuesday…I digress.”

I think you meant Blackball Tuesday…I digress https://t.co/S0r7IHd7DZ — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) June 2, 2020

This is such a stupid dunk attempt by Reid. Do you know why Kaepernick isn’t still in the NFL? Believe it or not, it has very little to do with his kneeling.

It has to do with the fact his play dropped off towards the end of his career, he was relegated to being a backup and no team is going to accept that circus for a backup QB.

The idea that Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be in the NFL if he took a knee is laughable. That’s the reality of the situation.

On top of that, Kaepernick has gone out of his way to become a social media star, and has bucked every opportunity presented to play football.

He doesn’t want to be a QB. He wants to be an icon. There’s nothing wrong with that, but let’s not lie about what’s happening.

If Colin Kaepernick was a star QB, he could do whatever he wanted and keep a job. His talents didn’t outweigh the distractions brought with him.

Now, let’s focus on being a little less divided during this crisis, and a little more on being in this thing together.