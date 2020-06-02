Entertainment

John Legend, Megan Rapinoe, Other Celebrities Sign ‘Defund The Police’ Letter

Recording artist John Legend attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Lauryn Overhultz
Celebrities John Legend and Megan Rapinoe are among those who reportedly signed a petition to defund police departments.

The petition calls for local governments to decrease spending on police departments and increase spending on health care and education, according to a report published Tuesday by Rolling Stone. Other celebrities who reportedly signed include Common, the Weeknd, Lizzo, Jane Fonda and Anthony Romero, the executive director of the ACLU.

“The COVID-19 deaths and the deaths caused by police terror are connected and consequential to each other,” the petition stated. “The United States does not have a national healthcare system. Instead, we have the largest military budget in the world, and some of the most well-funded and militarized police departments in the world, too.” (RELATED: Here’s All The Celebrities Who Attended George Floyd Protests Over The Weekend)

“Policing and militarization overwhelmingly dominate the bulk of national and local budgets,” the petition continued. “In fact, police and military funding has increased every single year since 1973, and at the same time, funding for public health decreased every year, crystallized most recently when the Trump administration eliminated the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018, citing ‘costs.'”

The petition summarized three key points at the end.

“Vote no on all increases to police budgets,” it said. “Vote yes to decrease police spending and budgets. Vote yes to increase spending on Health care, Education, and Community programs that keep us safe.”

The petition comes after the death of George Floyd sparked protests and riots in cities across America. Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Bystander footage showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin hold Floyd down with a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder in the 3rd degree and manslaughter.