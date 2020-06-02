Monday Night Protests Were Widely Peaceful In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC–Protesters for George Floyd were widely peaceful Monday night in the nation’s capital — a contrast to rioting and violence that occurred Saturday and Sunday.

Floyd’s death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, according to video of the incident, sparked protests across the nation. Police efforts to contain the protests were organized, and they employed similar tactics to deescalate the scenes behind Lafayette Square, where chaos and defacing of monuments had taken place on previous nights.

Behind Lafayette Square, officers moved protesters down I Street, telling them to move back until another line of officers rushed in and boxed the activists in. They restrained activists on the ground until vans arrived with boxes of paper documents.

When the Daily Caller News Foundation arrived on scene at 15th and Swann Streets, officers already had the activists boxed in. One male protester attempted to jump over the police line, and was quickly taken into custody by officers. Similar police vans full of papers arrived at the scene and shortly after police began to take protesters into custody, zip tying their wrists instead of using handcuffs.

An officer told the people on the opposite side of the police line that all protesters would be booked and summoned to appear in court at a later date unless they had an outstanding warrant for their arrest, or had committed a felony. None were immediately seen being taken to jail.

