EXCLUSIVE: What Would MLK Jr. Think About The George Floyd Riots? We Asked His Niece Alveda King

Dr. Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the death of George Floyd, the riots, President Donald Trump’s response and more.

“If anyone would take into proper context the full statement of the prophet Martin Luther King Jr., violence is the voice of the unheard, I will take the path always of nonviolence,” said King. “Martin Luther King Jr. supported nonviolence not violence.” (RELATED: ‘A Complete Embarrassment’: Former Police Officer Brandon Tatum Sounds Off On Antifa And Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin)

She also gave a reaction to President Trump’s visits to St. John’s Church and his controversial bible photo.

“I don’t believe everything is a photo op,” said King. “The president prays all the time.”

