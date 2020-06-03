Ashton Kutcher Gets Emotional As He Explains Why ‘All Lives Matter’ Is ‘Missing The Point’

Ashton Kutcher got emotional and practically broke down into tears in a video about why saying “all lives matter” is “missing the point” in response to George Floyd’s death.

“So, on Saturday, I posted a blackout of my social media channels and just posted BLM (Black Lives Matter),” the 42-year-old actor shared in a video he posted Tuesday on Instagram. “And a lot of folks responded ‘all lives matter.'” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“And I want to talk about that a little bit because I don’t think that the people posting ‘all lives matter’ should be canceled,” he added. “I think they should be educated.” (RELATED: Demi Moore Strips Down For Nude Cover Shot Of Harper’s Bazaar)

Kutcher continued, while noting that, “We all agree all lives matter” before sharing what he called a “really poignant experience” while putting his kids to bed “that lent the words for why black lives matter.”

“Usually, Mila [Kunis] and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book, and our daughter [Wyatt] always gets to go first,” the “Killers” star shared. “And tonight, as we were reading her book, my son [Dimitri] says, ‘Wait, why don’t I get to go first?’ And Mila said, ‘Cause girls go first.'”

“And he said, ‘Yeah, but boys go first,'” he added. “And I looked at him and I said, ‘No, girls go first.’ And I said, ‘You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don’t get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.'”

The “That ’70s Show” star then appeared to get upset as he explained that “for some people, black lives don’t matter. So, for us, black lives matter. So while you may have the best intentions in saying ‘all lives matter,’ remember, for some people, black lives don’t matter at all.”