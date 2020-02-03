Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Relationship With His Ex Demi Moore And Her Daughters

Ashton Kutcher opened up about his relationship with his ex Demi Moore and her daughters, sharing that he makes a “conscious effort” to stay in touch with “the girls.”

“We don’t hang out,” the 41-year-old actor explained during Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast when asked where his relationship stands with the 57-year-old actress. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Demi Moore Strips Down For Nude Cover Shot Of Harper’s Bazaar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Sep 29, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

“I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls,” he added, referencing Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Kutcher continued, “I love them. And I’m never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing.”

The “That 70’s Show” star went on to share how much he respects Bruce and said he would never “force” a relationship on the three daughters, but was glad they engage with him.

“But they all do,” Kutcher shared. “And that’s great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Apr 12, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

At one point in the interview, the “No Strings Attached” star got candid about his marriage to actress Mila Kunis, calling it amazing.

“It’s going amazing,” Kutcher shared.

The two have married in 2015 and have two kids together.

It all comes after Moore and her marriage to Ashton has been in the headlines over the last few months following the release of her memoir, “Inside Out.”

As previously reported, in the memoir the “Indecent Proposal” star talked about her relationship and marriage to Kutcher, who was 15 years younger than her and said it was all about “a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

Later, she opened up about getting pregnant with him before the two married and how she blames her drinking on the miscarriage she suffered.

Kutcher and Moore separated in 2011 and divorced two years later.