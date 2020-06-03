REPORT: California Man Allegedly Caught Eating Body Of Grandma After He Killed Her

A California man has been arrested for allegedly killing his grandma and attempting to eat her dead body.

Dwayne Wallick, 37, was reportedly standing over his grandma Ruby Wallick, 90, and digging his hands into her flesh when police arrived on the scene Monday, according to a report published Tuesday by KRON 4.

MAN EATS GRANDMA: Officers arrested a Northern California man on suspicion of killing his grandmother and trying to eat her body Monday afternoon. https://t.co/N55yO9H54N — KSNT News (@KSNTNews) June 3, 2020

Police received a report around 2 p.m. Monday of a woman bleeding while laying on the ground and a man standing over her, according to Richmond police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. The officers reportedly used a Taser stun gun to subdue Dwayne after they found him trying to eat his dead grandma and he wouldn’t listen to instructions to stop. A physical altercation broke out between officers and Dwayne before he was handcuffed. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Video Claims A NYC Restaurant Got A License To Serve Human Meat)

Ruby was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Dwayne will be booked at Martinez Detention Facility after he is released from the hospital he was taken to for a physical evaluation after being apprehended.

Police are unsure what Dwayne’s motive was and have not ruled out drugs as playing a possible role in the incident, according to ABC News 10.