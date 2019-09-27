Third Man Arrested In Connection With Mac Miller’s Drug Overdose

Yet another man has been arrested in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller.

Stephen Walter has been accused of selling the counterfeit drugs to Cameron Pettit who sold the drugs to Miller, according to a report published Thursday by the Associated Press. The drugs included oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl court documents showed.

Miller was found unconscious in his home in September of 2018. His death was ruled an overdose due to a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Examiner-Coroner.

Pettit was arrested on Sept. 4 for selling the pills directly to Miller, but Walter was allegedly the source. Court records show that Pettit kept receiving drugs from Walter through August. (RELATED: Another Man Reportedly Arrested In Connection With Mac Miller’s Death)

Pettit was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He is set to be arraigned on Oct. 10.

A third man was also arrested earlier this week in connection to Miller’s overdose. As previously reported, Ryan Reavis was charged with fraud, possession of drugs and possession of guns. Reavis reportedly acted as a “runner” for Walter and delivered drugs to Pettit.

None of the men have been charged directly with Miller’s death.

Walter is in custody and has already been given five months in prison for violating the terms of his release from a 2005 drug charge.