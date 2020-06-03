Capitol Police Officers Take A Knee In Front Of Protesters, Are Met With Loud Applause

Several police officers took a knee Wednesday on Capitol Hill in front of a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd and were met with cheers.

Officers across the country have kneeled with those protesting Floyd’s death. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody after an officer pressed his knee on his neck while he was handcuffed and on the ground.

Protests and riots erupted nationwide after a bystander’s video captured Floyd first protesting that he couldn’t breathe, then going limp before being removed from the scene of the arrest.

At least three Capitol Police officers took a knee in an apparent silent protest during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol building. https://t.co/gf6rroGzF0 pic.twitter.com/xbPMR0sjsp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 3, 2020

A couple Capitol Police officers are taking a knee @vicenews pic.twitter.com/9hvk38Jdke — Jesse Seidman (@jmseidman) June 3, 2020

U.S. Capitol Police Officers take a knee as a crowd cries out, “Take a knee!” and “#BlackLivesMatter!” pic.twitter.com/xVDqfG5gF5 — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2020

While many of the nationwide protests have been peaceful, many have turned into riots during which businesses have been looted and robbed, police officers have been killed and buildings have been set on fire. (RELATED: Destruction, Vandalism Left In Aftermath Of Washington, DC Riot)

A number of police officers have been killed or injured in the course of the riots, as well as civilians. The interactions between police officers and protesters have generally been fraught with tension, as those present are protesting police brutality specifically.

David McAtee was shot dead outside of his BBQ restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, Sunday night by police.

Authorities released video of the incident claiming it shows McAtee firing a gun before officers shot and killed him.

The police response to riots has been met with criticism, as well. CNN reports an increase in the use of tear gas and rubber bullets and Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri recently decried riot control tactics such as kettling.

Washington D.C. had an 7 p.m. curfew as a result of the riots on Monday and Tuesday, but the curfew was moved back to 11 p.m. as of Wednesday.