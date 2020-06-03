New York Gov. Cuomo Responds To Trump’s Visit To St. John’s: ‘Here In New York, We Actually Read The Bible’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently became the latest high-profile public figure to react to President Donald Trump’s recent visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Cuomo held up a Bible during his press conference Wednesday and read verses aloud as he discussed the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as well as protests and riots that have occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Pelosi Holds Up The Bible During Press Conference, Urges Nation To ‘Focus On The Time To Heal’)

“The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York, we actually read the Bible,” Cuomo said.

“There are some passages that I think are especially appropriate for today,” the governor continued, as he read verses from the books of Matthew, Mark and James.

WATCH:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “The President held up the Bible the other day in Washington D.C. Here in New York, we actually READ the Bible.” pic.twitter.com/CY5m8jMxKj — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2020

Cuomo also joined Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in opposition to military mobilization being used to quell the riots occurring across the country. Cuomo displayed a slide saying, “You can’t use the military as a political weapon.”

The president walked from the White House to the historic church Monday, the day after rioters set it on fire. Trump has taken heat from top Democrats and some Republicans after it was widely reported that tear gas had been used to clear out protesters ahead of the president’s arrival.

The United States Park Police has denied allegations that they deployed tear gas against peaceful protesters in a statement that said they deployed “smoke canisters” and “pepper balls.”

Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C., took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on Trump’s recent actions. (RELATED: Here Are The Cities Handling The George Floyd Protests And Riots The Best)

“We are followers of Jesus,” Budde tweeted. “In no way do we support the President’s incendiary response to a wounded, grieving nation.”