Democrats Want To Defund The Police — Let Them … In One City For One Night

On today’s podcast we talk about the idea of giving the rioting mob and their media cheerleaders what they’re calling for: a country without police. Not the whole country, just one city; and not forever, for just one night.

Given the violence and looting, how well do you think that would go? We also talk with Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan to get the latest on the pandemic (yes, it’s still happening) and how the government is working to address the side effects of the lockdown.

Listen to the show:

